Bernie Barker, a retired nuclear engineer, was 60 when he launched his new career: dancing for women. Guinness World Records has since recognized him as the oldest male stripper. Hear his story on Morning Edition.

"I can't be 25," Barker says. "I don't look 25, but I try to come across as more genuine, more friendly."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.