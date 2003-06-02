© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Intelligence on Iraq's Banned Weapons Under Fire

Published June 2, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

The Iraqi National Congress, an exile group that provided the Bush administration with intelligence on weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, defends the information it supplied as the search for banned weapons so far proves fruitless. U.S. and British officials have come under attack for allegedly twisting intelligence to make the case for war. Hear NPR's Nick Spicer and Hugo Young, columnist for the British newspaper The Guardian.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Related Stories