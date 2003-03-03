Violinist and conductor Gidon Kremer

He began studying violin at the age of four and later attended the Moscow Conservatory. Over the years he has won the most prestigious violinist prizes, including the Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow and the Paganini Competition in Genoa. His repertoire is extensive, including the standard classical and Romantic violin works as well as works by Arvo Part, John Adams and Astor Piazzolla. He has more than 100 recordings to his credit, including Happy Birthday, his most recent. In 1996, Kremer founded the Kremerata Baltica, a chamber orchestra, to foster outstanding musicians from the three Baltic States. In 1997, he took over the leadership of the Musiksommer Gstaad in Switzerland.

