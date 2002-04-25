Actor, Director, Screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton

Actor, director and screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton. The 1996 film Sling Blade which he wrote, directed and starred in put him on the map and earned him an Academy Award for Best Adapted screenplay. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the 1998 film A Simple Plan. Last year he directed the film All the Pretty Horses. This past year, he starred in the Coen Brothers' The Man Who Wasn't There, Bandits with Bruce Willis and Monster's Ball. Before he got into acting, he was interested in a music career. Last fall he released Private Radio, a new CD on which he sings his own songs. This interview was originally broadcast Jan. 9, 2002.

