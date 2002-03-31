Poll: Majority Favors Privatizing Social Security
A majority of likely voters favors the idea of allowing people to invest some of their Social Security taxes in the stock market, according to the results of a bipartisan survey. That surprising result is part of a poll on American attitudes toward retirement security -- the first of several surveys to be conducted for NPR this year by two private polling outfits, one Republican, one Democrat. Mara Liasson reports for Morning Edition.
