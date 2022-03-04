© 2022 NPR Illinois
    Community Voices
    Front Row Classics Welcome the 'Real Brady Bros'
    Brandon Davis
    Front Row Classics returns to the world of classic television this week. Brandon is delighted to welcome Barry Williams and Christopher Knight (Greg and Peter Brady) to discuss their fun new podcast, The Real Brady Bros. The podcast covers a weekly discussion of a classic episode of The Brady Bunch. Our interview covers the genesis of the podcast, memories of filming the iconic show and the enduring legacy of the Bradys. So, please have a "Sunshine Day" and enjoy this truly fun conversation.The Real Brady Bros can be found anywhere you listen to podcasts.