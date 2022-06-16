© 2022 NPR Illinois
Herrin Massacre

  • Herrin Massacre monument
    Lincoln & History
    Remembering the Herrin Massacre
    Sean Crawford
    This month marks the 100th anniversary of one of the deadliest labor disputes in the country. Striking coal miners in the town of Herrin clashed with men brought in to operate a local mine. Nearly two dozen people died, but no one was convicted.