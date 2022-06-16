Remembering the Herrin Massacre

This month marks the 100th anniversary of one of the deadliest labor disputes in the country. Striking coal miners in the town of Herrin clashed with men brought in to operate a local mine.

The situation escalated and soon turned violent. In the end, nearly two dozen people were killed, most of them strikebreakers. We look back on a dark chapter in the history of organized labor and southern Illinois.

Sean Crawford talked with historian and author Jon Musgraves. This conversation was recorded for the program Statewide.