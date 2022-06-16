© 2022 NPR Illinois
Lincoln & History

Remembering the Herrin Massacre

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT
Herrin Massacre monument
Jon Musgraves/Twitter
/
A memorial at the Herrin City Cemetery for the men killed in the massacre.

This month marks the 100th anniversary of one of the deadliest labor disputes in the country. Striking coal miners in the town of Herrin clashed with men brought in to operate a local mine.

The situation escalated and soon turned violent. In the end, nearly two dozen people were killed, most of them strikebreakers. We look back on a dark chapter in the history of organized labor and southern Illinois.

Sean Crawford talked with historian and author Jon Musgraves. This conversation was recorded for the program Statewide.

Tags

Lincoln & History Herrin Massacre
Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
