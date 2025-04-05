Anti-Trump protestors show anger and concern in Springfield

Despite a rainy forecast, hundreds showed up in Springfield in opposition to the Trump Administration Saturday.

It was part of a nationwide effort known as Hands Off! that saw rallies in cities across the U.S. Organizers have held similar events in recent weeks.

NPR Illinois

Less than three months into Donald Trump’s second term, those in the crowd came with plenty of worries. From cuts in the federal government workforce to elimination of education programs to the future of Medicaid and Social Security. There were also several mentions of Trump’s tariffs and the stock market declines that followed his announcement this week.

Margie Blair of Springfield said she felt the need to show up.

NPR Illinois

“This is the first time I have gone out to demonstrate and I lived through the 1960s,” she said. “But I feel like that sign over there that says silence is compliance.”

Blair came with her friend, Sue Carroll, also of Springfield. Both are in their 80s and were pleased to see other seniors show up.

“I spent 25 years in military,” Carroll said “I don’t like what’s happening to democracy. Most don’t realize how unqualified (Trump’s) advisors are and how they are bringing us closer to war.”

“When I worked in the military, we weren’t allowed to protest or make our politics known. But I’m 81 and I feel I’ve earned the right to have an opinion and we need more people to step up,” she added.

NPR Illinois

But many in the crowd didn’t want to be identified for fear of retribution.

A Springfield resident brought two daughters.

“I was looking for any way to show opposition to the administration. They have utter disregard for the rule of law,” he said.

Jennifer from Riverton also brought her daughter along. She said she doesn’t see herself as political and has never protested, but felt this time was important.

“I’m concerned about women’s rights, education, books, immigrants…there are so many things under attack.”

NPR Illinois

The crowd amassed in front of the Lincoln Statue on Second St. in front of the statehouse and spilled over across the street. Many brought signs that took aim at Trump and Elon Musk. Among them were ones that read “Hands off our democracy”, “Are we great yet? Because I just feel embarrassed” and “Resist.” Flags representing the U.S., Ukraine and Canada were also seen.

Reba and June, who didn’t give their last names, drove in from Lewistown.

“Things are a mess right now,” Reba said. “I don’t know how lese to describe it.”

June, a retired teacher, said she is worried for the future of young people, especially in her rural county. “I have a deep fear of what’s happening,” she said.

NPR Illinois

Both felt the Democratic Party carries some blame for allowing Trump back in the White House. They said the party has ignored the Progressive wing.

Several speakers railed against the administration and led attendees in chants.

“We are in the hands of an oversized toddler who doesn’t care who he hurts or the permanent damage he’s doing.” said Anne Logue of Springfield told the crowd.

Susan Phillips, a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church in Springfield is also co-chair of the Illinois Poor People’s Campaign.

“We are here because we believe in the power of the people to make a difference.”