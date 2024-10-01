© 2024 NPR Illinois
HD transmission is still down due to a lightning strike Aug. 15. Classic and The X are still streaming. Click 'All Streams' to listen.

Springfield 10-year old shot and killed in Peoria

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Tim Shelley
Published October 1, 2024 at 5:59 AM CDT
Peoria police department vehicle

A child is dead after a shooting at Peoria's Cityscape Apartments on Sunday evening.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Monday that Lamar Johnson II of Springfield, 10, was shot in the chest. He likely died within seconds and was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m. at an area hospital. That's less than half an hour after the shooting happened.

Police say ShotSpotter alerted officers to two rounds fired.

There is no suspect information. Anybody with more information about the case is encouraged to call police.
Springfield IL
Sean Crawford
Tim Shelley
