Springfield 10-year old shot and killed in Peoria

A child is dead after a shooting at Peoria's Cityscape Apartments on Sunday evening.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Monday that Lamar Johnson II of Springfield, 10, was shot in the chest. He likely died within seconds and was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m. at an area hospital. That's less than half an hour after the shooting happened.

Police say ShotSpotter alerted officers to two rounds fired.

There is no suspect information. Anybody with more information about the case is encouraged to call police.