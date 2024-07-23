Crump: DOJ will investigate Sonya Massey shooting

The attorney for Sonya Massey’s family said Tuesday he was informed the Department of Justice has opened an investigation into her death. Body camera footage from sheriff’s deputies was released this week, showing one deputy, Sean Grayson, fatally shooting the unarmed Massey in her home July 6 as she was removing a post of hot water from her stove. A coroner determined her death a homicide.

Massey was a Black woman, 36, who called 9-1-1 to report a possible prowler. The deputies who responded are white. There are no details as to what the DOJ is reviewing, but in similar cases the focus has been on civil rights violations. An Illinois State Police investigation determined the use of lethal force was unjustified.

Attorney Ben Crump has said the Sangamon County State’s Attorney has been transparent as first degree murder charges were filed against Grayson. But he said charges aren’t enough

“We’ve seen it too many times. If we forget about it, a year from now, even if a jury came back and found (Grayson) guilty…. if we’re not vigilant, you’ll get the Laquan McDonald treatment,” Crump said.

McDonald, 17, was walking away from police when he was shot and killed by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke. The officer was found guilty of second degree murder. He served three years in prison and was released in 2022.

Crump said they will continue seeking justice for Sonya Massey. That could include a civil lawsuit.

“We believe Black people in America deserve full justice just like white people in America. The Constitution applies to Americans equally. Criminal culpability and civil liability,” he said.

Members of the Massey family spoke to reporters Tuesday, still in shock over what had occurred. Her father, James Wilburn, was angry, demanding the Sheriff Jack Campbell resign. He blamed the department for hiring Grayson, whose record included a pair of DUI’s in 2015 and 2016. He’d also worked for a string of local law enforcement prior to becoming a deputy in Sangamon County.

Wilburn said the family was initially told that Massey was shot by someone else or committed suicide. He said he believes this case could have easily been covered up.

“If not for the camera footage, they would have lied their way right out of this,” he said.

Sheriff Campbell issued a statement Monday following the release of the footage. "Grayson had other options available that he should have used. His actions were inexcusable and do not reflect the values or training of our office. He will now face judgment by the criminal justice system and will never again work in law enforcement. Ms. Massey needlessly lost her life, and her family deserves answers. I trust the legal process will provide them," he said.

"This incident does not reflect the values or actions of our law enforcement community. It was a tragic decision made by an individual who had the training, tools, and experience to know better. We are committed to upholding a standard that prevents such tragedies from occurring in the future," Campbell added.

“You’re talking about a family who just saw their daughter shot in the face by law enforcement. They don’t trust any law enforcement right now. Would you?” — Massey family attorney Ben Crump

Crump said police dispatches also mentioned Massey’s wounds were self-inflicted. He admitted that could simply be confusion in the aftermath of a crime. Still, he said the family’s emotions are raw.

Massey’s son, Malachi, said he was told of his mother’s death and had to break the news to his grandmother. He explained the hospital never mentioned a deputy did the shooting.

“I got a call from the hospital that my mom, that she got shot in the eye and it came out her neck. And they didn’t tell me who. They were just saying somebody. They would never tell me who shot my mom.”

The family said they learned what happened from an internet post.

Malachi described his mother as loving, caring and a ball of energy willing to talk with anyone.

As for the body camera footage, he did not see the portion where his mother was shot. “I (saw) the start of the video, but I can’t finish it. I can’t. I don’t watch to watch it,” he said. “I have no words. This is crazy to me.”

The family met in private Tuesday with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton at the Union Baptist Church in Springfield. Crump said it was a good meeting and the governor was receptive to legislation to improve policing.

The former deputy Grayson, who was fired after the incident, remains held in custody awaiting trial.

