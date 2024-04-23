Artists are invited to submit Lincoln-themed mural ideas for the Sangamon County Building

Abraham Lincoln will be part of the new remodeled lobby of the Sangamon County Building. The Springfield Art Association, in collaboration with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) and Sangamon County, is seeking proposals for mural artwork.

There are some guidelines. The murals must follow his early years in Illinois, his time in Springfield, and a striking image or portrait of Mr. Lincoln.

“This project offers artists an opportunity to showcase their work in a vibrant new public space celebrating Abraham Lincoln’s legacy,” says Christina Shutt, the ALPLM’s executive director. “We’re looking for creative murals that will complement a breathtaking sculpture and a display explaining Lincoln’s Sangamon County connections.”

Three artists will be selected to make in-person presentations to a panel of judges. One artist will be chosen to create the final images. The selected artist will receive a total of $15,000 for creating three works, which will then become the property of Sangamon County.

“The SAA is excited to partner with the ALPLM and the county to highlight the creativity and talent of the artists from the region who apply for this project,” adds Betsy Dollar, Executive Director of the Springfield Art Association.

Proposals are due in hard copy to the Springfield Art Association at 700 N 4th St, Springfield, IL 62702, by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Submissions may include additional links for images and information.

For more information on the project, visit theSAA website.

Additional questions can be director to Betsy Dollar at the Springfield Art Association via email at director@springfieldart.org or by phone at 217-523-2631.

