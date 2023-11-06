Slight attendance drop for Du Quoin State Fair

The Illinois Department of Agriculture said this summer’s Du Quoin State Fair drew 166,733 visitors.

That was a slight drop for the event, when compared to 2022, when 171,102 passed through the gates.

Officials pointed out excessive heat warnings and an extended duration of high humidity led to the cancelation of the annual Twilight Parade and prompted several schedule alterations to accommodate fairgoers safety.

The fair brought in more than $417,000 in revenue on ticketed events. The increase in revenue is attributed to strong ticket sales led by Grandstand performers Dustin Lynch, Larry the Cable Guy, and FLO Rida.

“Once again, the Du Quoin State Fair broke records and exceeded expectations—hosting more than 166,000 people and bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The consistent year-to-year growth of the Du Quoin State Fair showcases our continued support for the southern Illinois economy and reinforces the fairgrounds position as a premiere tourist destination for the region—and my administration remains committed to making this historic fair successful for decades to come.”

“Rain, shine or heatwave, the Du Quoin State Fair harvested the fun for another successful year,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “The near-record attendance at the Du Quoin State Fair continues to show that Du Quoin brings together the best that southern Illinois has to offer, and is a reminder that agriculture truly connects us all.”

The Illinois State Fair in Springfield, which is a larger event, drew more than 700,000 this August.

The state said the Du Quoin fair has an economic impact of $6 million, including $2 million for wages and salaries, and generates more than half a million dollars in sales tax revenue.

“I am extremely proud of the staff who works at the Du Quoin State Fair to produce an annual event of this size and duration,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. “To maintain the level of success established during last year’s 100th celebration is incredible. The success of the Du Quoin State Fair is critical for southern Illinois and is an economic engine throughout the year that puts hundreds of people to work in the region, fueling small businesses.”

The fairgrounds will also be a prime viewing for the upcoming solar eclipse. The April 8, 2024 event is expected to bring millions of tourists to southern Illinois. The Du Quoin fairgrounds will have a reservation system that will allow the general public to reserve the more than 1,000 campsites available on the campus. More information about this opportunity is expected soon.

The 2024 Du Quoin State Fair will run August 23 - September 2.