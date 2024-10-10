Du Quoin State Fair had record 2024 attendance

It was a good year for state fairs in Illinois. More than 204,000 people attended the 2024 Du Quoin State Fair, breaking the previous record of 171,000 set in 2022.

Officials said this marks the first time that fair attendance has exceeded 200,000 since industry standards were enacted. The improvement was credited to new attractions, cooler temperatures and improvements throughout the fairgrounds.

“My administration has shown support for the Du Quoin State Fair through investments in needed upgrades throughout the grounds with the goal of ensuring it remains a vibrant tourist destination for the region. We are proud of its rich history and committed to maintaining the Du Quoin State Fair for generations to come,” said Gov. JB Pritzker.

The news about the southern Illinois event follows a record-breaking year for the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. More than 773,000 people attended that fair over 11 days.

“The Du Quoin State Fair continues a 100-year tradition of showcasing Illinois agriculture and fueling the economic engine for southern Illinois,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. “My favorite part of the fair is the youth livestock exhibitors. Seeing continued growth in that area, in addition to increases in overall fair attendance, is also good for the future of agriculture.”

The 2025 Du Quoin State Fair will run August 22 - September 1.

