Sangamon County accepting applications to serve on the new mental health board

Sangamon County is now accepting applications for individuals interested in serving on the newly established Sangamon County Mental Health Board.

The creation of the board follows more than a year of study and public input. In January 2025, the Sangamon County Board established a Mental Health Commission, as recommended by the Massey Commission, to assess local mental health needs, review how similar boards operate in other communities, and provide recommendations. After months of research and community engagement, the commission submitted its final report in November 2025, recommending the formation of a countywide Mental Health Board to coordinate and expand services.

Voters approved it this year.

The report identified gaps in access to care and challenges navigating the current system, along with strong public support for additional investment in mental health services. It also outlined priority areas for funding, including crisis response, case management, housing support, and community-based programs. The full report and additional resources are available on the Sangamon County website HERE.

Voters approved the referendum to establish the Mental Health Board in the March 2026 primary election. The Sangamon County Board is expected to take the first formal steps to implement the measure at its April 7th meeting, including action related to establishing the associated tax. Revenue collection to support mental health services can begin no sooner than July 1, 2026.

The Sangamon County Mental Health Board will consist of up to nine members, nominated by the County Board Chairman and approved by the County Board. The board will be responsible for evaluating community needs, establishing funding priorities, and overseeing the distribution of resources to local service providers. All meetings will be conducted in accordance with the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

The Sangamon County Board is seeking residents with a wide range of professional and personal backgrounds to serve on the board. Individuals with experience in mental health services, healthcare, education, social services, public safety, and finance are encouraged to apply.

Individuals applying to serve on the board should also be aware of statutory restrictions related to eligibility and potential conflicts of interest. Per Illinois State Statute, no member of a Mental Health Board may be a board member, employee, or any other individual receiving compensation from any facility or service operating under a contract with the Mental Health Board. (405 ILCS 20/3a). As such, any entity that expects to receive funding from revenue generated by the new tax must avoid placing any affiliated individuals on the board that could create a conflict with the statute.

Interested individuals may submit an application by providing a resume, a letter of interest, and any supporting documents, such as letters of recommendation, either online at SangamonIL.gov/MHB-application , via email to County@SangamonIL.gov, or in person at the Sangamon County Board Office, 200 S. Ninth St., 2nd Floor, Springfield, IL 62701. Individuals may also recommend others for consideration through the same process.

The deadline to apply is April 20th at 5 p.m. Members of the previously established Sangamon County Mental Health Commission will assist in the review process by evaluating applications and helping to identify qualified candidates for consideration by the County Board.

The review committee will include Dr. Kari Wolf, Mike Murphy, Chris Jones, Dr. Gina Lathan, Melissa Warwick, Deborah Grant, and James Schackmann. Recommended applicants will be considered by the County Board, with appointments to the Mental Health Board expected to be voted on at the May 12th County Board meeting