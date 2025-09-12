Susan Egan brings her talents and mentorship to the Hoogland Center for the Arts Gala (Extended Interview)

On this episode of Community Voices, Craig welcomes Gus Gordon, Executive Director of the Hoogland Center for the arts, and Broadway and Disney star Susan Egan. Known for originating the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway and voicing Meg in Disney’s Hercules, Susan joins the show to share stories from her remarkable career and preview her upcoming performance at the Hoogland Center for the Arts Gala on September 20. Not only will she perform some of her most beloved songs, but she’ll also be joined on stage by children from the Hoogland Education Program for a truly special evening of music and community.

Additional information about the Hoogland Center for the Arts Gala can be found here.