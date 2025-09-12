© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register to attend the 50th anniversary and Constitution Day events! (click the title)
Sept. 16, 5:30 PM Raising Politically Engaged Kids
Sept. 17, 11 AM The Constitution: From Principles to Practice - 5:30 PM The First Amendment Under Stress
Sept. 18, 6 PM Radio That Listens to You: 50 Years of NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Susan Egan brings her talents and mentorship to the Hoogland Center for the Arts Gala (Extended Interview)

By Craig McFarland
Published September 12, 2025 at 8:33 AM CDT
Hoogland Center for the Arts

On this episode of Community Voices, Craig welcomes Gus Gordon, Executive Director of the Hoogland Center for the arts, and Broadway and Disney star Susan Egan. Known for originating the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway and voicing Meg in Disney’s Hercules, Susan joins the show to share stories from her remarkable career and preview her upcoming performance at the Hoogland Center for the Arts Gala on September 20. Not only will she perform some of her most beloved songs, but she’ll also be joined on stage by children from the Hoogland Education Program for a truly special evening of music and community.

Additional information about the Hoogland Center for the Arts Gala can be found here.

Tags
Front Row Network Disneyarts funding
Stay Connected
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Related Stories