Diana Rogers speaks with Gus Gordon on Original Broadway Cast

On this episode of Original Broadway Cast, our very own Gus Gordon sits down with the wonderful, Diana Rogers. Diana’s credits include Mame. Thénardier in the National Tour and Broadway productions of Les Misérables. Other productions include Menopause the Musical, Beauty Queen of Leenane, A Skull in Connemara, Rabbit Hole, Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?, Nunsense, Sound of Music, Romeo and Juliet, Steel Magnolias and several productions of Always Patsy Cline. Diana also enjoys writing and composing. Coupled The Musical has been seen at the Orlando Fringe Festival.