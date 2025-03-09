Elizabeth Wake is a Sponsorship Account Executive for NPR Illinois. She has a master's degree in public administration from UIS and a bachelor's degree in international development from Calvin University in Michigan.

Elizabeth has a background in business ownership, starting Springfield's first non-alcoholic bar in 2022. She completed the Innovate Springfield Co-Starters Business Program in 2022 and was the first recipient of the Isringhausen DRIVE Grant.

Elizabeth received the 40 Under 40 award in 2023 and the Good as Gold Business Honor Roll Award in both 2023 and 2024. She gave a Tedx Talk on the UIS Ted Stage in 2021, titled "Are You Paying to Perpetuate Poverty?"

Prior to returning to Springfield, Elizabeth traveled the world, teaching English and studying sustainable agricultural techniques in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Kenya, Thailand, Mexico, Tanzania, and teaching ESL remotely in China.

She enjoys spending time with her husband, son, and dog, and loves working on her garden, saving the bees and butterflies, and being an active community member.