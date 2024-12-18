Prosecutors may rest their case soon in former House Speaker Michael Madigan's trial

Federal prosecutors appear to be nearing the end of their racketeering conspiracy case against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and co-defendant Michael McClain.

Since October, the government’s case included roughly 50 witnesses, including former state Representative Edward Acevedo. He’s a Madigan ally whose testimony stretched over two days. After retiring as a lawmaker, Acevedo got more than $140,000 in alleged no-work AT&T and ComEd consulting gigs.

Prosecutors say Madigan and McClain set up the arrangement while the companies had legislation pending.

Acevedo gave conflicting testimony about the true extent of work he performed, insisting he relayed information to an AT&T contract lobbyist. But prosecutors later put that lobbyist on the stand - and he said Acevedo never passed along anything to him about company legislation.