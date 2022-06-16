© 2022 NPR Illinois
Governor downplays Caterpillar's decision to relocate and DACA celebrates 10 years | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 16, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT
Governor downplays Caterpillar's decision to relocate and DACA celebrates 10 years

  • Governor downplays Caterpillar's decision to relocate
  • DACA celebrates 10 years
  • Macon County day care worker faces charges after the death of a 7-month old
  • Manteno veterans home experiencing COVID outbreak
  • Speculation Trump may attend Congresswoman Mary Miller's rally
  • 217 Black Restaurant Weekend highlights 11 Black owned businesses
  • Sara Goeckner talks about playing Mother in Ragtime at The Muni
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
