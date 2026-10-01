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NPR ILLINOIS’ MISSION - Explain Illinois.

HOW WE DO IT:  Inform, analyze, engage, amplify.

We deliver in-depth multimedia news reports, expert analysis on statewide issues, plus informative engagement events — all upholding the philosophy and integrity of public journalism.

Our programs and storytelling reflect the quality of life across Illinois in context with the nation and the world, and explore how residents may improve it.  

Panel listens to an audience member question at an Illinois Issues Forum
Credit UIS Office of Electronic Media / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
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NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
The panel listens to an audience member question at an Illinois Issues Forum in the capital.