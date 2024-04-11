Larry Golden: NPR Illinois 'has been something really valuable to my life'
Larry Golden has been with NPR Illinois since day one. He said the station, which he has been a part of and supported for nearly 50 years, says has supported 91.9 UIS because it's valuable to his life.
Larry Golden has been with NPR Illinois since day one. He said the station, which he has been a part of and supported for nearly 50 years, says has supported 91.9 UIS because it's valuable to his life. If you find value in what we do, become a donor like Larry by calling 217-206-9847 or visit nprillinois.org/donate.