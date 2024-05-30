Jacksonville man sentenced for threatening the president

Adam Ray Mouser, 40, of Jacksonville was sentenced to 14 months in prison to be followed by 24 months of supervised release. He pled guilty in January to a once count indictment and has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest last August

At the sentencing hearing, the government presented evidence that the defendant used social media to threaten violence against the President of the United States, his family, a former President, Secretary of State, as well as various Members of Congress.

At the hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Colleen R. Lawless said “words do matter” and stated, “I believe it is common sense to not threaten to kill another individual.” She also noted that the threats repeated and escalated, even with the U.S. Secret Service going to his house. Judge Lawless found that the defendant made multiple threats to multiple victims in connection with the threat to President Biden.

The statutory penalties for threats against the President of the United States are up to five years imprisonment, up to three years supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 mandatory special assessment.