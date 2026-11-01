1 killed, 7 others injured in shooting near Illinois Wesleyan University campus

One person was killed and seven others injured in an early morning shooting near Illinois Wesleyan University on Sunday, Bloomington Police said. It’s the second mass shooting near a college campus in Bloomington-Normal this year.

No one is in custody in Sunday's shooting, and police do not have suspect information. At least three local college students were among the wounded.

Bloomington Police were called to the 100 block of East Division Street at about 1:23 a.m. [before the time change] for a report of multiple shots fired.

Police said a 19-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene by the McLean County Coroner’s Office. Her name has not yet been released pending family notification.

Another adult female was transported to a regional trauma center and was in critical condition. Police said six others who were shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Two IWU students were among the victims who suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a communication from IWU to the campus community. One Illinois State University student was also among the injured, ISU Police said. The ISU student was treated and released from the hospital.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated. “There is no ongoing threat to public safety,” police said in a news release.

1 of 4 — East Street IWU shooting Police activity on Sunday appeared to be concentrated in and behind a cluster of houses near East and Division streets, across East Street from IWU's baseball stadium and just south of Carle BroMenn's campus. Police taped off a large backyard space behind 1506 N. East St. connecting to 109 E. Division St. to the northwest. There were many empty alcohol containers, red plastic cups, trash and a tipped-over backyard grill strewn about, suggesting a party in the vicinity. Ryan Denham / WGLT 2 of 4 — AP1GczOaWznXuaofLBratdzlAIKYWVKc.jpg Police activity on Sunday appeared to be concentrated in and behind a cluster of houses near East and Division streets, across East Street from IWU's baseball stadium and just south of Carle BroMenn's campus. Police taped off a large backyard space behind 1506 N. East St. connecting to 109 E. Division St. to the northwest. There were many empty alcohol containers, red plastic cups, trash and a tipped-over backyard grill strewn about, suggesting a party in the vicinity. Ryan Denham / WGLT 3 of 4 — AP1GczORIf5uPcwnG0_3jrlq50rlPcA6.jpg Police activity on Sunday appeared to be concentrated in and behind a cluster of houses near East and Division streets, across East Street from IWU's baseball stadium and just south of Carle BroMenn's campus. Police taped off a large backyard space behind 1506 N. East St. connecting to 109 E. Division St. to the northwest. There were many empty alcohol containers, red plastic cups, trash and a tipped-over backyard grill strewn about, suggesting a party in the vicinity. Ryan Denham / WGLT 4 of 4 — AP1GczNQI3u5l7BsSVw8qRRQCKCug_EX.jpg Police activity on Sunday appeared to be concentrated in and behind a cluster of houses near East and Division streets, across East Street from IWU's baseball stadium and just south of Carle BroMenn's campus. Police taped off a large backyard space behind 1506 N. East St. connecting to 109 E. Division St. to the northwest. There were many empty alcohol containers, red plastic cups, trash and a tipped-over backyard grill strewn about, suggesting a party in the vicinity. Ryan Denham / WGLT

At the scene

Police have not provided additional details, such as whether the shooting happened inside one of the homes in the area or outside. There were lots of parties and other gatherings around Bloomington-Normal on a rare Saturday Halloween.

Police activity on Sunday appeared to be concentrated in and behind a cluster of houses near East and Division streets, across East Street from IWU's baseball stadium and just south of Carle BroMenn's campus. Police taped off a large backyard space behind 1506 N. East St. connecting to 109 E. Division St. to the northwest.

One of the taped-off homes, 1506 N. East St., has what looks like a homemade IWU sign or display outside. There were many empty alcohol containers, red plastic cups, trash and a tipped-over backyard grill strewn about, suggesting a party in the vicinity. A novelty street sign reading "Beer Drinking Drive" is pinned to a tree nearby.

Kalyn Patterson and her family live just down the block from where it happened. She said she woke up overnight to a loud bang, which she now assumes was a gunshot.

“We saw on our Ring camera all the kids dispersing and running,” Patterson said.

Patterson said her main concern was her children. Later, she asked an officer on scene if it was safe for her children, and he told them there was no ongoing threat.

“Which is reassuring, but also still unsettling,” she said. “It was pretty nerve-wracking.”

Patterson said one of the taped-off houses was well known as the “party house” for young people, but other than that it was a quiet neighborhood.

“It’s very calm, very safe. For this to happen is pretty significant for our little area,” she said.

Patterson said she still feels safe in the neighborhood.

“I feel sad for the victims. I feel sad for the world and what’s happening in the world, and how easy it is to cause harm and violence now,” Patterson said.

Asking for the public's help

Police are asking for the public’s help in providing information that may help their investigation. They are looking for home security footage, cell phone photo or videos, dash camera recordings and social media posts or messages related to the incident.

“It could be something small. It could be somebody running by. It could be a vehicle driving erratically, those types of things,” Bloomington Police spokesperson Bryce Janssen said. “Even if it seems like a minor incident… it could be of significance to us.”

The area of interest is Center Street to Franklin Avenue and Emerson Street to Apple Street.

IWU issued an alert at 1:32 a.m. Sunday indicating that police were responding to "an emergency situation in the Third Base housing area. Please steer clear of the area."

An update indicated the shooting was reported in a housing area on North East Street at the intersection with East Kelsey Street.

The university sent an update after 8 a.m. linking to a news release from Bloomington Police and indicated that two of the victims were IWU students and that their injuries were not considered life threatening.

"Our heart goes out to all affected by this tragic event. There is no ongoing threat to campus," the statement read, and added the university's Counseling and Consultation Services office is available for support.

A university spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of those statements which were shared on social media, but declined further comment.

Bloomington Police ask anyone with information to contact detective Pedro Diaz at (309) 434-2532.

Elected leaders react

In a statement, Bloomington Mayor Dan Brady said the city "extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life in this morning's shooting. Our thoughts are also with those who were injured and everyone affected by this tragic incident."

"We are grateful for the quick response of Bloomington Police, Fire and emergency personnel who worked to provide lifesaving care and protect those at the scene," Brady said. "We understand the concern an incident like this creates throughout our community. The Bloomington Police Department is actively investigating, and additional information will be shared as it becomes available. Our focus remains on supporting those affected, assisting the ongoing investigation and keeping our community informed."

The shooting occurred in Bloomington’s Ward 7, where Mollie Ward is the city council member.

“I don't really have words at this point to describe how sad and frightening this is for that block. I can only imagine what they're going through at this point,” Ward said. “I'm very angry that this continues again to be an issue in our community as a whole, but also Ward 7.”

Ward, who said addressing gun violence was one of the main reasons she sought to join the city council and has experienced gun violence near her home and multiples time on the block where she lives, added the shooting reinforces the need for the community to take gun violence seriously.

“I think a lot of people get the get the attitude that ‘oh this wouldn't happen here.’ It happened here.”

Ward noted the city’s Commission for Safe Communities, which is due to release its first annual report in a few weeks. That report is expected to include recommendations that she hopes will help the community take a more proactive approach to addressing gun violence.

“We can’t just place it on police,” Ward said.

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Bloomington, also issued a statement.

"My thoughts are with the people of Bloomington, where eight people were senselessly shot last night. We must be able to turn thoughts into action, by settling our disagreements without shooting guns at people," Sorensen posted on Facebook.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, a Republican whose district also includes parts of Bloomington, said he was "grateful to the first responders and law enforcement officers who responded quickly to help those in need and secure the area."

"I am heartbroken by the shooting near Illinois Wesleyan University’s campus last night. Kristen and I are praying for the victims, their loved ones, and their families during this unimaginably difficult time," LaHood said on Facebook.

State Rep. Sharon Chung, a Bloomington Democrat, said she was "deeply troubled by the acts of violence" near IWU's campus.

"My heart aches for the person who lost their life ... and my thoughts are with their family," Chung said on Facebook.

Second mass shooting this year

It’s Bloomington-Normal’s second mass shooting in the past seven months, and both took place near college campuses.

The last one was in March in the 700 block of Franklin Avenue in Normal, less than a mile away from Sunday’s shooting, between Illinois State University and the Carle BroMenn Medical Center complex. Six people — including two juveniles — were injured in that shooting, none fatally. There have been no arrests in that case.

This story will be updated.