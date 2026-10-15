Gov. JB Pritzker reports $9.4 million income on 2025 tax returns — and no gambling winnings

It was another strong year for Gov. JB Pritzker in the financial markets, if not at the blackjack table.

The billionaire governor reported $9.4 million in 2025 income along with first lady MK Pritzker, according to portions of their joint state and federal tax returns released Thursday by Pritzker’s campaign.

That’s down from the $10.7 million the Pritzkers made the previous year, when the card-playing governor reported gambling winnings of $1.4 million that he racked up during a prolific weekend of blackjack in Las Vegas.

“I was incredibly lucky,” Pritzker said last year of the windfall that went to charity .

No such luck appears on the couple’s latest filing, which lists income of about $1.8 million from taxable interest, $3.6 million from ordinary dividends and $4 million in capital gains.

The Pritzkers paid about $5.1 million in federal taxes and more than $962,000 to the state of Illinois — both significant overpayments, with differences set to be applied to next year’s tax bills.

An heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune with a net worth estimated by Forbes at $4.2 billion, Pritzker doesn’t take a salary as governor. He put his investments in a blind trust when he took office in 2019 to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Those trusts paid $50.4 million in federal taxes and $8.8 million to the state last year, according to Pritzker’s campaign, which noted the couple made $1.9 million in personal charitable donations.

Pritzker has pumped a cool $65 million into his reelection campaign as he seeks a rare third term next month. The potential 2028 presidential contender has spent more than $400 million on his campaigns over the years, and given more to other Democrats and liberal causes nationwide.

Darren Bailey, the Republican southern Illinois farmer trying for a second time to unseat Pritzker , reported an adjusted gross income deficit of $99,264 and no taxable income the year before his loss in the 2022 general election.

In years closely preceding that, Bailey and his wife, Cindy, reported incomes of up to $211,000, while holding thousands of acres of farmland reasonably valued in the millions of dollars .

Bailey’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for his most recent filings. Neither did the campaign of independent candidate Collin Corbett.

Bailey posted a meme on the social media platform X suggesting Pritzker’s tax return revealed only the tip of the iceberg of the governor’s wealth, which is mostly contained in the blind trust.

The Pritzkers reported an adjusted gross income of $18.5 million in 2021, a little more than half of what they reported the year before the governor took office. Their annual income has otherwise hovered between $2 million to $5 million.