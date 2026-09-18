Two Peoria Carle Health hospitals to become one this fall

The current Carle Health Proctor Hospital on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria will be known as the "Carle Health Methodist Hospital - Proctor Campus," effective Nov. 1. It's a merger Carle said would strengthen healthcare services in the Peoria area.

There are no changes to the name of the current Carle Health Methodist Hospital on Glen Oak Avenue.

The two separate hospitals will begin operating as one hospital, but on two campuses. Carle Health said there will be no impacts to staff and no disruptions to patients or insurance coverage.

In a news release, Carle Health said the structural change will allow the healthcare provider to "improve coordination of care, strengthen collaboration among care teams, enhance operational efficiency and provide greater flexibility to best meet the healthcare needs of the communities Carle Health serves."

“By bringing our hospitals together in a more unified way, we are creating a stronger foundation for the future of healthcare in Greater Peoria,” said Jeanette Murray, Carle Health Greater Peoria President. “This approach allows us to better connect services, supports ongoing investment in our communities, and makes it easier for patients and families to access the high-quality care they trust.”