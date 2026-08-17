Georgia man found guilty of first-degree murder at 2022 party in Bloomington

A McLean County jury has found a Georgia man guilty in the 2022 shooting death of a Peoria teen at a house party in Bloomington.

22-year-old Tomiyale Anderson, of Hampton, Georgia, was convicted Monday before Judge Jason Chambers. A jury deliberated after closing arguments Monday morning, returning the verdict just before 3 p.m.

Jurors heard testimony placing Anderson at a residence in the 400 block of East Mill Street in Bloomington on April 8, 2022, where prosecutors said he shot and killed 17-year-old Kanye Stowers.

Stowers was due to graduate from Richwoods High School a month after his death just after midnight on April 9, 2022. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. An autopsy report indicated he died of a gunshot wound.

Anderson, who has been in McLean County custody since his arrest in December 2023, was found guilty on all charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

After the weeklong trial, Anderson's motive in the killing remains unclear.

A sentencing hearing with Judge Chambers is scheduled for Oct. 27.