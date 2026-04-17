April 17 storm leaves significant damage in Lena, IL

Flooding across northern Illinois continues to be a threat after severe storms rolled through the state on Friday night.

The village of Lena, in far northwestern Illinois, was closed off to traffic after reports of a tornado caused damage.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release saying the storm caused extensive damage, but no known injuries or fatalities.

The release says numerous roadways are obstructed by debris, and hazardous conditions persist due to downed power lines, compromised structures, and scattered debris fields.

Access to the Village of Lena is restricted while cleanup continues. Entry is limited to residents, emergency responders, utility personnel, and individuals with a verified, legitimate need to be in the area.

The National Weather Service is expected to conduct a formal damage survey to determine the official cause, track, and rating of the storm.

FAQS