© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Illinois is seeking a full-time multimedia journalist to co-host/produce/edit/report for a new daily, regional radio news hour with Sean Crawford. Click to apply.

April 17 storm leaves significant damage in Lena, IL

Northern Public Radio
Published April 18, 2026 at 5:23 AM CDT

Flooding across northern Illinois continues to be a threat after severe storms rolled through the state on Friday night.

The village of Lena, in far northwestern Illinois, was closed off to traffic after reports of a tornado caused damage.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release saying the storm caused extensive damage, but no known injuries or fatalities.

The release says numerous roadways are obstructed by debris, and hazardous conditions persist due to downed power lines, compromised structures, and scattered debris fields.

Access to the Village of Lena is restricted while cleanup continues. Entry is limited to residents, emergency responders, utility personnel, and individuals with a verified, legitimate need to be in the area.

The National Weather Service is expected to conduct a formal damage survey to determine the official cause, track, and rating of the storm.

FAQS

  • Where can I find current Warnings and Watches where I live? You can find them here.
  • How do I find preliminary storm damage reports from the National Weather Service? You will find them here.
  • Where have people lost power? Check out the updated ComEd Outage Map here.
Illinois