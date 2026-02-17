Sen. Durbin, Ray LaHood find common ground on perils, solutions to preserving democracy

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood, elder statesmen of opposing parties, did something Tuesday night that, nowadays, may seem unusual in politics.

They agreed.

They agreed that today's challenges are unlike any the nation has faced. They agreed the current media landscape, where podcasters and social media can overshadow legitimate news outlets, makes it hard to get the facts. And they agreed that ordinary citizens getting involved — under the backdrop of guidance from the Constitution — is the formula for making things better.

The two came together at Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University for a question-and-answer session moderated by WGLT's Charlie Schlenker, in the first of a series of Democracy Dialogues. The program was the first in a series of Democracy Dialogues throughout 2026 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Against that backdrop, Durbin painted a picture of a Constitution being sorely tested, and free and open elections that are in jeopardy.

"We are dealing with challenges we have never ever seen when it comes to our Constitution. I think we’ll rise to the challenge, but it will take a while." he said.

Durbin, a Democrat, said President Donald Trump's recent comments about changing elections are chilling.

Sami Johnson / WGLT U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

"I will not be surprised at all if we find National Guardsmen with rifles standing at polling places — particularly those polling places with a predominantly minority population," he said.

Asked if Trump was a cause or an effect of growing incivility in politics, LaHood told the hundreds in attendance that it reflects a general lack of understanding of the Constitution and how government is supposed to work. And the waning influence of newspapers as a destination for gathering facts, coupled with a social media landscape with no accountability for disinformation, only makes things worse.

“In my opinion, those three things have really allowed for people to do and say whatever they want and not be accountable for it,” said LaHood, a Republican.

Durbin agreed, noting that “new media” such as podcasters often play loose with the facts, yet draw audiences that may triple the prime time audiences of networks such as CNN.

LaHood also blamed gerrymandering for creating an environment where more fringe candidates enter politics. And both acknowledged a shift in authority away from the legislature and toward the executive branch.

A long tenure

Sami Johnson / WGLT Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

LaHood, who represented Illinois’ 18th District from 1995 to 2009, was noted for working across the aisle. While a congressman, he organized bipartisan House “civility retreats” for members and their families. And his post as secretary of transportation was under the Democratic administration of President Barack Obama.

His son, Darin LaHood, of Peoria, has represented Central Illinois as a Republican congressman since 2015.

Durbin was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1982, representing the Springfield-based 20th congressional district. After serving seven House terms, Durbin was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996. The Democratic whip since 2005, he announced in April that he would not seek another term, sparking a heated race for his replacement with more than a dozen candidates vying for his seat.

Bipartisanship not dead

Despite the current unease, LaHood said it’s not entirely gloom and doom in Washington. Lots of bipartisan work takes place, even if it’s not seen. He noted most of the recently-passed appropriations bills was the result of the parties working together.

“There’s a lot more activity and leadership that takes place that never gets the headlines,” he said, adding the notion that politicians have become self-dealing is largely inaccurate.

“I believe, notwithstanding some of the things that have happened, that the majority of people who have served in the Congress serve to benefit the people who sent them there,” he said.

A broad consensus

The pair also agreed on a number of other topics:

They feel the the Constitution— and to a large extent, the courts — are standing against the erosion of democracy.

They see the process for easing polarization and incivility starting with citizens getting involved. Whether it’s donations, volunteering or, ideally, finding and supporting candidates.

The money required to run in an election is a major hurdle, and entirely prohibitive to many would-be candidates.



Praise for Durbin

LaHood praised Durbin for what he called an “extraordinary career.”

“He was someone who first thought of Illinois and the country, and put Illinois and the country on his agenda every day,” said LaHood, citing projects such as the Amtrak station in Normal as one of the many fruits of Durbin’s labor.

“He has always looked out for the people of Illinois," said LaHood.

Information about the Democracy Dialogues series and details on upcoming events can be found at mchistory.org/250.

Sami Johnson / WGLT WGLT's Charlie Schlenker, Sen. Dick Durbin, and former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood at Tuesday's Democracy Dialogues event.