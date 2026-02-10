Suspended Peoria coach Ruffin facing additional sexual misconduct charges

Suspended Peoria High School varsity boys basketball coach Daniel Ruffin is back in custody and facing additional sexual misconduct charges after a second victim contacted Peoria Police.

Ruffin, 41, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming in the new case, according to the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The female victim, who is now 18 but was a minor at the time, came forward after Ruffin was charged last week in a separate case involving a 16-year-old Peoria High student.

She alleges Ruffin engaged in sexual acts with her while she was a 17, with many of the acts occurring in his office at the school. Officers observed several explicit text messages from Ruffin on the victim’s phone.

Ruffin had been free on electronic monitoring pending trial in the initial case. He was taken back into custody without incident Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Following the original charges, a spokesperson for Peoria Public Schools said Ruffin had been placed on unpaid leave. Assistant coach Ryan McElmurry has assumed head coaching duties.

Ruffin’s arraignment in the original case is set for March 12.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department.