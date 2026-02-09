Pritzker backs longtime political ally Margaret Croke for comptroller

Gov. JB Pritzker is backing one of his longtime Statehouse allies, Rep. Margaret Croke, to be Illinois’ next comptroller.

Croke has represented an Illinois House district on Chicago’s North Side since 2021, but her relationship with Pritzker dates back to 2017 when she helped lead Pritzker’s first campaign for governor. In a statement Monday, Pritzker said Croke “has always been committed to responsible fiscal management.”

“Whether it’s advocating for job creation, reproductive rights, or the expansion of childcare, Margaret knows how to get things done,” Pritzker said. “At a time when the Trump administration is playing politics with federal funding, we need a Comptroller who will not shy away from a fight and will lead with transparency and efficiency.”

Croke has chased Pritzker’s endorsement since entering the race to succeed Comptroller Susana Mendoza and told Capitol News Illinois in October “he’s the guy I look up to.”

“Every day, he stands up for Illinoisans and fights back against the Trump administration, and I’m proud that he believes I am the best person to serve as comptroller in this critical moment,” Croke said in a statement Monday.

Croke received Pritzker’s financial support in past campaigns for state representative, and Pritzker’s endorsement could open the door to more financial help from the billionaire governor ahead of the March 17 primary.

Croke is already the top fundraiser in the comptroller primary and is also backed by the influential Cook County Democratic Party.

Before joining the General Assembly, Croke was a deputy director at the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity where she oversaw legislative affairs for the state’s economic development office.

As a state representative, Croke chairs the House Financial Institutions and Licensing Committee and has been a key voice on budget issues in the House.

On the political side, Croke led outreach to women voters throughout Illinois during Pritzker’s 2018 campaign and was a member of his transition team following his election. She also is currently a board member of Think Big America, Pritzker’s political action committee that supports pro-abortion ballot measures and candidates throughout the country.

Croke is facing off against two follow state lawmakers — Sen. Karina Villa, D-West Chicago, and Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, as well as Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim.

