Sister M. Mikela Meidl named new OSF HealthCare president as part of spring leadership transition

A nun with years of health care executive experience has been named OSF HealthCare's president as a new leadership team prepares to take over in April.

Sister M. Mikela Meidl will serve as president of the Peoria-based health care system. Michelle Conger, who served as president in 2025 as part of a transition plan, will move up to the CEO position when current chief executive Bob Sehring retires in April.

Sister M. Mikela was previously OSF's executive vice president and chief ministry officer, overseeing legal services and other areas including ethics, mission formation, pastoral care, government relations, economic eevelopment, compliance and internal audit. She previously ran a nursing facility in St. Louis and Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton. She joined OSF in 2014 after a merger that brought Saint Anthony's into OSF.

OSF says Sister M. Mikela's new role will make her a "strategic partner to the CEO, helping strengthen the OSF Mission culture while guiding executive priorities, facilitating key decisions and serving as a key liaison to the Governing Board, the Catholic Church and Mission Partners across the Ministry." Her transition into the president's role now will "allow for a smooth and thoughtful shift in responsibilities, operational processes and governance structures," OSF said.

“Having worked with Sister M. Mikela for over 10 years, I am confident of her leadership and her ability to help guide OSF HealthCare as we continue our Mission to serve with the greatest care and love,” Conger said in a statement.

OSF, a Catholic health care system, operates 16 hospitals, with over 27,000 employees at over 170 locations overall. It is one of Greater Peoria's largest employers.