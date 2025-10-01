Chicago Bears' Arlington Heights stadium renderings, economic impact report released

The Bears released renderings of their proposed Arlington Heights stadium Tuesday as they work toward finalizing a plan to build on the 326 acres they own in the northwest suburb.

The plan for the domed venue, with a fixed roof and about 60,000 seats, was created by architect David Manica, who also designed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Bears played Sunday.

The Bears also released an economic impact report that HR&A Advisors conducted in July. The total project — which consists of a stadium and a mixed-used district with shops, restaurants and housing — would cost $10.9 billion, with the Bears paying more than $2 billion. The stadium alone would cost $6.6 billion.

The report estimated that infrastructure costs would reach $855 million in public funds. Once complete, the project would have a statewide economic impact of $1.3 billion per year and create 9,000 permanent jobs, according to the report.

The Bears want legislation passed that would freeze property-tax assessments for large-scale projects and allow them to negotiate payments with local taxing bodies. The state House of Representatives adjourned in June without a vote but returns next month. The Bears have said construction costs are rising by $10 million to $12 million per month.

“We are urging state leaders to pass the Mega Project legislation, which creates a fair, predictable framework for property taxes that applies to any large-scale investment in Illinois,” the Bears said in a statement. “With this certainty, we can move forward ensuring this once-in-a-generation project becomes a reality and delivers its full potential for fans and communities across the state.”