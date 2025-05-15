Statewide: As outbreaks grow, there is concern about the spread of measles

Measles cases have shown up in different parts of Illinois. While the outbreaks have been smaller than what some states are experiencing, many residents — including parents — are worried about the risks. Many are also wondering what can be done to protect themselves and loved ones. We talk with pediatrician Dr. Allison Croucher of Duly Health and Care on this episode of Statewide.

Also:

* NPR Illinois' Amina Rahman begins a series on Muslims in central Illinois.

* Eric Stock reports on legislative efforts to roll back a moratorium on construction of large-scale nuclear reactors.

* Shaun Dougherty with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, discusses the election of Pope Leo XIV.

* Gary Zidek tells us about a new programming series on religion and literature at Chicago's American Writer's Museum.

* Famed anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean goes behind bars to visit with a book club at the Cook County Jail.

* Dave McKinney reports on a big decision for Gov. JB Pritzker — Whether he will run for another term in 2026.

* NPR Illinois' Hafsa Rahman continues a series on Muslims in central Illinois. She looks at what it means to live the Islamic life in the area.

* Adriana Cardona Maguigad explains the push to expel immigrants has created a rush to become naturalized citizens.

