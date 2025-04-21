'Love, compassion and understanding': Bishop of the Diocese of Peoria remembers Pope Francis

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria says he was "shocked” and “surprised” to receive the news of the death of Pope Francis Monday morning.

The Argentina-born pope, the first non-European to hold the position in more than 1,000 years, died of a stroke Monday morning after a public Easter appearance on Sunday. He was 88 years old.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was elected pope in 2013, following the unexpected resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

Sunday’s Easter celebration followed a series of health scares and a lengthy battle with a respiratory infection and pneumonia. Many saw the event as a sign of restored health.

“On Easter Sunday, he drove around in the Pope mobile. I heard comments about his voice sounding stronger,” said Bishop Louis Tylka, leader of the Diocese of Peoria. “He seemed certainly in good spirits, and certainly filled with joy as we celebrated Easter, and there was no indication that he would go home to the Lord this morning.”

Tylka said compassion, mercy and love are among the characteristics that stand out from Pope Francis’ 12 years leading the global Catholic Church.

“Pope Francis never let the rules get in the way of showing love and compassion and understanding,” he said. “He repeated time and time again that God's love is for everyone. He used to say: ‘totus, totus, totus.’ You know, everyone, everyone, everyone.”

Pope Francis was notable for speaking out on a number of controversial issues, including sexual orientation, gender identity, climate change, corporate exploitation, women in leadership roles in the church and the humanity of migrants.

While seen as a reformer for efforts to promote historical reviews of church behavior and allow prosecution for corruption, Francis drew ire from traditionalists and critique from progressives who thought he didn’t go far enough to reach out to LGBTQ+ Catholics and women.

Tylka said this willingness to speak out also was a characteristic feature of Pope Francis’ leadership.

“I think that what Pope Francis has done for us is really challenged us to lead with compassion, lead with mercy, lead with love. And we'll get to the other stuff as it comes up,” he said. “And as we are called to conversion, all of us constantly in our lives, you know, you don't start by hammering down the rules. You start by showing love.”

Pope Francis’ time in the Vatican also overlapped with a global pandemic.

“Who could ever forget the image of Pope Francis, in the midst of the coronavirus by himself in the rain, in the dark, praying for healing,” said Tylka. “Such a powerful testimony to his faith and the desire that Jesus would help touch the world with his healing presence.”

The Diocese of Peoria stretches across Central Illinois from its western border with Iowa to its eastern border with Indiana.

Tylka said he is encouraging priests and parishioners all across the state to give thanks for Pope Francis’ time and perspective as they mourn.

“We've been just invited once again to deepen our understanding of our calling to be a church on a mission, to preach that God's mercy is for everyone, regardless of who they are, to care for God's creation, to uphold the dignity of life and to work for peace and willingness to just be filled with gratitude for the remarkable witness that Pope Francis gave,” said Tylka.

The death of the Pope begins a multiple week long mourning process for the church, eventually culminating in a conclave at the Vatican to elect a new pope.

Tylka said the Diocese of Peoria will hold a memorial mass at 7 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 28 at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria.

“I think his leadership will be missed in the world. The way he engaged with leaders of other faiths and world leaders calling us to be a much more compassionate and understanding and loving people,” said Tylka. “I think this is a sad day for the world as we mourn the loss of such a great leader and great witness of faith.”