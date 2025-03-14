Federal judge James Shadid named next president of Bradley University

A federal judge and native Peorian has been named Bradley University’s 13th president.

The university’s Board of Trustees on Friday announced its decision to hire 1979 Bradley graduate James E. Shadid. The board unanimously approved the decision during a special meeting on Wednesday.

The decision comes after a nearly yearlong search.

Shadid is set to assume the new role April 1. He replaces former President Steven Standifird. Standifird left Bradley in May 2024, announcing his resignation after a tumultuous year at the Peoria institution that included budget cuts and on-campus student protests.

Shadid is currently a United States District Judge for the Central District of Illinois. He was appointed to the position by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in March 2011.

Shadid and his wife Jane have three adult children: Jim, Joe and Maggie. He is the son of the late Lorraine and George Shadid. George Shadid was an Illinois state senator and former Peoria County sheriff.

Shadid also has several direct ties to Bradley University, besides calling it his alma mater. His late brother George, son Jim, niece Lauren and 12 other cousins and their children also attended the school.

Shadid says his immediate priorities are increasing enrollment and stabilizing the financial condition of Bradley University.

“I am well aware of the high expectations that faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors and the greater Peoria community have for me, and rest assured that I have those same high expectations for myself,” he said in a statement. “I have every confidence that this fine university will continue to be a center of academic excellence and of a superior student experience across the board.”