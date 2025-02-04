Woman dead after two-vehicle collision in Woodford County

An El Paso woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Woodford County early Monday.

Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said in a news release the office responded to the scene of a collision on Illinois 251 south of Kappa around 7 a.m.

Donna Guenther was the driver of a southbound Jeep that collided with a northbound GMC pickup truck. The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and autopsy showed the cause of death to be multiple instances of blunt-force trauma.

Guenther had been ejected from her vehicle after it rolled over from the impact of the collision.

The driver of the GMC pickup, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The Woodford County Coroner's Office and the Illinois State Police are still investigating the crash, which Ruestman described as an accident.