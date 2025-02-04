Rock and folk legend Bob Dylan will play the Peoria Civic Center this April

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is slated to play in Peoria on April 9.

The show in the Peoria Civic Center's newly-redubbed Prairie Home Alliance Theater is one of 16 added dates on Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour announced Monday.

The new movie A Complete Unknown, starring Timothee Chalamet, is bringing Dylan and his music some newfound interest

The musician began as a solo folk star with songs like "Blowin' in the Wind" and "It Ain't Me Babe" before making the transition to electric guitar and full band arrangements in the mid-1960s. That transformation brought along hits such as "Like a Rolling Stone." He's since underwent several reinventions and comebacks, including a late '70s stint doing gospel music after converting to evangelical Christianity.

One of the 83-year-old Bob Dylan's last stops in Central Illinois was at Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium back in October 2019.

Ticket sales for the new Dylan tour dates start Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2025 WCBU