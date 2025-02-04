© 2025 NPR Illinois
Rock and folk legend Bob Dylan will play the Peoria Civic Center this April

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published February 4, 2025 at 12:04 PM CST
FILE - Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2012. Dylan has a new book coming out this fall, a collection of more than 60 essays about songs and songwriters he admires, from Stephen Foster to Elvis Costello. The new book called “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” is scheduled for Nov. 8. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Chris Pizzello/AP
/
AP
Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is slated to play in Peoria on April 9.

The show in the Peoria Civic Center's newly-redubbed Prairie Home Alliance Theater is one of 16 added dates on Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour announced Monday.

The new movie A Complete Unknown, starring Timothee Chalamet, is bringing Dylan and his music some newfound interest

The musician began as a solo folk star with songs like "Blowin' in the Wind" and "It Ain't Me Babe" before making the transition to electric guitar and full band arrangements in the mid-1960s. That transformation brought along hits such as "Like a Rolling Stone." He's since underwent several reinventions and comebacks, including a late '70s stint doing gospel music after converting to evangelical Christianity.

One of the 83-year-old Bob Dylan's last stops in Central Illinois was at Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium back in October 2019.

Ticket sales for the new Dylan tour dates start Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

Illinois
Tim Shelley
Contact Tim at tsshel1@ilstu.edu.
