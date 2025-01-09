Giannoulias pushes bill to raise age for mandatory road tests to 87 for older drivers

SPRINGFIELD — Older drivers in Illinois wouldn’t be subject to regular mandatory road testing until age 87 under new legislation introduced in Springfield this week by proponents aiming to loosen some of the strictest rules in the nation.

The bill drafted by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias along with a bipartisan group of lawmakers would also create a new system for immediate relatives to ask the state to step in if they think their loved ones are no longer fit to drive.

“We are the only state in the United States of America that requires road exams based on age,” Giannoulias said. “Conversely, we’re one of only five states in the country that don’t really have a reporting system that allows immediate family members to report concerns about someone’s driving. So we view this as a win-win.”

Current law requires drivers who are 79 or 80 to take a behind-the-wheel test to renew their licenses. From age 81 to 86, they have to take the test every two years, and after that it’s every year.

Mandatory testing in Illinois started at age 75 before a temporary increase implemented early in the COVID-19 pandemic was made permanent.

Critics have long derided the state’s requirements as discriminatory to older people, as studies have suggested age could bring wisdom to the road.

Last year, the crash rate for Illinois drivers 75 or older was about 25 per 1,000 drivers, lower than every other age range, according to a state Department of Transportation analysis. And the National Safety Council found in 2021 that drivers 75 and up were involved in 3,263 fatal crashes, fewer than any other age group.

As for residents who might be troubled by the prospect of loosening requirements for older drivers, Giannoulias said “they’re still on the road, and we’re just burdening them with more tests that don’t really do much.”

“It’s completely unfair, requiring them to continue to go in and get driving tests when they have proven to be some of the safest drivers out there. And there’s lots of data to back that up,” Giannoulias said.

Under Giannoulias’ proposal, drivers age 79 or 80 would have to go to the DMV to renew their license and take a vision test, but not a road test. Such renewals would be required every two years from age 81 to 86. Road tests would come with annual renewals starting at age 87.

The proposal would also create a system for immediate relatives to submit requests to the secretary of state’s office to review drivers they think have seen cognitive or medical declines that should keep them off the road, regardless of age.

Reports deemed credible could require the driver to take written, vision and behind-the-wheel tests to keep their license.

The bill was set to be filed Thursday during the newly inaugurated Illinois General Assembly’s first full day of session.

It’ll be carried in the Senate by state Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago, and in the House by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville. Sycamore Republican Rep. Jeff Keicher, who sponsored similar legislation last year, is also on board.