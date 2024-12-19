Rep. Eric Sorensen supports funding additions to help farmers in stop-gap spending bill

Congress is approaching a deadline to pass a bill to fund the government before a possible shutdown this weekend.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, who represents much of west central and northwestern Illinois including parts of Bloomington-Normal, said he's still reviewing the stop-gap bill that congressional leaders are trying to push through.

The measure may face an uphill battle after President-elect Donald Trump and allies have voiced their opposition to it.

Sorensen said he's frustrated it's taken lawmakers so long to come with a plan to fund the government into the new year.

“We knew the homework assignment was due and the other side continued to be lazy on it,” Sorensen said via a Zoom call.

Sorensen said he’s made through about half of the 1,500-page bill lawmakers proposed this week. He said there are several parts of the stopgap budget bill he supports, including measures to support Illinois farmers, like allowing year-round sales of E-15 gasoline, a higher blend of ethanol, to support corn farmers and the ethanol industry.

“That is not only in this continuing resolution — not for a year — but that is permanent. That will open up those markets for our producers. Those are really robust and beneficial things for Central Illinois,” he said.

Sorensen also supports economic and disaster assistance included for farmers.

“I’m optimistic that we are going to have the time to read through it so I can vote for it,” Sorensen said.

A funding bill must be passed by midnight Friday to avoid a government shutdown heading into the holidays. The proposed continuing resolution would keep the government running through mid-March.