Cubs Hall of Famer Sandberg says his cancer has returned

Nearly five months after announcing he was cancer-free, Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg now says his cancer has returned and spread to other organs.

He issued a statement Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we recently learned the cancer has relapsed and it has spread to other organs,” he wrote. “This means that I’m back to more intensive treatment. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family.”

Sandberg played with the Cubs from 1982 to 1997. He was a key part of two pennant winning teams.

“Ryne is an inspiration to cancer survivors everywhere," Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said in a statement Tuesday. "I know all Cubs fans join my family and me in sending positive thoughts to Ryne and keeping him and his family in our prayers as he faces this next round of treatments to defeat cancer. Ryne has the heart and soul of a champion and that will serve him well in this challenge.”

The 65-year-old Sandberg revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

He was the 1984 National League MVP and 10-time All Star remains a fan favorite. A statue of Sandberg is a recent addition outside of Wrigley Field.

