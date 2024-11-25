Two rural Illinois River ports receive a big infusion of federal money to expand

Two ports along the Illinois River are getting more than $47 million in federal funding for major upgrades.

The grants are from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided $580 million for 31 port projects in 15 states and one U.S. territory.

Robert Sinkler is executive director of Corn Belt Ports, which advocates for port systems on the upper Mississippi and Illinois rivers north of Lock & Dam 26 in Alton. He said the infusion of federal cash is a big deal for the communities of Hennepin and Hardin, Illinois - both of which have populations of under 1,000 people.

"Many of our terminals are in these rural areas, and it's just great to get this kind of recognition and investment for them," Sinkler said. "Most of the tonnage in Illinois is shipped from the rural, regional ports. So it's great to get this kind of investment in rural Illinois."

$38.6 million will fund the constructure of a new 700 foot loading dock, conveyor system, and storage at the Hennepin Barge Terminal in Putnam County. The terminal deals primarily with soybean products.

Another $9 million will go to the Hardin Illinois River Terminal Elevator in Calhoun County for the construction of two new storage bins - one in Hardin and another in Jerseyville. The Hardin terminal will also get a new conveyor belt, a new scale house, and other improvements.

Both ports are private ventures. Sinkler said most of the ports that dot the Upper Mississippi and Illinois river systems are privately owned rather than government-managed.

"It is kind of a public, private partnership, if you will, all along our waterways, where the privately owned terminals partner with the local communities to do business every day," Sinkler. "And this is just another example of how they can work together to attract a federal investment in the region. And we want to see more."

Collectively, the Corn Belt Ports handle nearly 100 million tons of freight annually. The federal government has invested nearly $2 billion in the port systems since 2022.

