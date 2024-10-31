Liberal director Steve Pink made a movie about conservative Adam Kinzinger. What was he thinking?

Director Steve Pink, a self-described liberal, was an unlikely candidate to make a movie about former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, often categorized as a “rock-ribbed” conservative.

The Illinois native filmmaker’s credits included Grosse Pointe Blank, High Fidelity and not one but two Hot Tub Time Machine movies. Yet Kinzinger was an intriguing character to follow: A prominent member of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack, Kinzinger faced harsh blowback from his constituents and fellow Republicans. And in the year that Pink’s cameras were rolling, Kinzinger ultimately was redistricted out of reelection.

The Last Republican has been making the rounds at the major film festivals, including Toronto and Chicago, but it has yet to be picked up by a distributor for wider release. WBEZ anchor Mary Dixon spoke to Pink about behind-the-scenes moments, the weight of Jan. 6 and the director’s surprising chemistry — and now friendship — with Kinzinger. This interview was lightly edited for length and clarity.

You’re an Evanston native, a Hollywood director and your politics are to the left. Why would you take on a project that centers a prominent Republican?

I don’t know, Mary. What on Earth was I thinking?

You are so known for comedy and for film and theater, but here you are doing a documentary about this very serious subject and a very serious Republican, who really is sort of one of the last of the old school.

I’ve always been a political junkie, and you’re right to say that Adam Kinzinger was someone who I never thought I would make a film about. But [this was] the opportunity to make a political documentary about someone who stood up against Donald Trump and his own party in the wake of Jan. 6, and for that, he lost his job, he lost many of his friends. His extended family members wrote a letter to the New York Times calling him a member of the devil’s army. And so, he was someone who, to me, was an incredibly compelling documentary subject.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP Pink’s film credits include Grosse Pointe Blank, High Fidelity and Hot Tub Time Machine.

Who do you think the audience is for this movie?

I think it’s everyone. It’s a profile of someone who sacrificed a great deal for what he believed in, and I think that’s a real, relatable topic. It was always interesting to me that it’s actually in his job description to uphold the Constitution. And so, the fact that 140 Republicans decided to not uphold their oath [Editor’s note: by objecting to efforts to certify results of the 2020 presidential election] is kind of shocking. And yet it just seems like something that everyone — maybe not takes for granted, exactly, but doesn’t think is that big a deal. And Adam obviously thought that his oath to the country was a big deal. I think that’s a relatable thing. I think when somebody stands up for their truly held beliefs, I think that makes it a film that people, in their own lives, could see the importance and value of.

You grew up in Evanston. Adam Kinzinger grew up in central Illinois and was the congressman from northern Illinois. You’re just from very different regions and different places politically, which Kinzinger calls out right away in the movie. He calls you a communist, even, which I’m not sure you agreed with. Why did you leave that exchange in?

Well, I would correct him immediately and say, progressive, but sure. I left a lot of exchanges in that were a spirited back-and-forth between us. At the beginning of the film, he says, ‘I think you have contempt for my views,’ something that I don’t disagree with, which was kind of my initial feeling. But then, we go on to form a kind of friendship as I’m filming him go through the experience of his last year in Congress, and the movie kind of becomes a movie about the importance of civil discourse as a result. Which was a change — like, I went into the making of the film as a profile in courage. And then, what essentially it evolved into was this movie about two people with opposing views who could figure out how to get along.

By the end, you’re calling him brother.

I don’t think there’s anyone in this country, if you ask them directly, whether or not things have become too hot, they wouldn’t say, ‘Yes, this is a national problem.’’ And so I think being able to figure out a way to not only communicate but see the humanity in the person opposite you, even if you don’t agree with a single thing they’re saying, is going to be central to the health and future of our country, just unquestionably.

The documentary, in many ways, is a behind-the-scenes autopsy of the House Select Committee charged with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. What surprised you the most about this process and how does it show up on film?

Well, we were just so lucky, and I’m so grateful that [Mississippi Rep.] Bennie Thompson, who was the chairman of the committee, allowed our camera into the hearing room — that we were the only camera, besides the C-SPAN cameras, to be able to capture what was going on in the room, and you could feel the stakes for everyone. That was something you don’t necessarily get on TV. It’s cut in a certain way. You’re absorbing information as a TV audience viewer, but when you’re in the room, it was palpable. It was striking. Everyone there knew that this was an extraordinary moment, and telling that story was of utmost importance.

You also show the blowback for Kinzinger’s service on the special committee. It is swift. It is brutal. In the movie, we see staff and family dealing with these verbal threats, death threats, and you were also there. What was it like to see that behind the scenes?

At the beginning, when [the death threats] first started coming in, it was hard for everyone to kind of comprehend how serious they were. I mean, you can call your congressperson, and many do, complaining about all manner of things. And some are more extreme than others.

But as the death threats increased, they increased in their scariness and their ferocity. Everyone in the office, Adam Kinzinger’s staff and also Adam, had to take real precautions. There’s a point in the movie where the staff are talking about all the precautions they had to take. They had emergency panic buttons under their desks. They had Capitol Police outside Adam’s office. Adam ended up having to have a personal escort by Capitol Police in Washington, and then also had to have a security company outside his home in Channahon, Ill., where Sophia, his wife, had just given birth to their son, Christian. So it was very, very serious and, I think, scary, but everyone knew that they had to keep on doing the work and that it was important to all of them. They all kind of banded together as a staff to keep doing the work of the office.

I think a lot of people don’t realize how young a lot of congressional staffers are, and you show the emotional impact on these young people in this office, the impact of this abuse and these threats. Why did you feel it was important to include that?

When I was in the office and the camera was off, I would just talk to the staffers about whatever topic happened to be on our minds. That topic kept coming back over and over again. You could see their real concern. I would say, ‘Hey, what’s going on? How you guys feeling? What’s on your mind?’ Inevitably, the subject of the increasing danger to the office came up. So I asked if it would be alright if I kind of captured their experience and how they felt about everything, and that’s how I got those interviews.

There’s this, ironically, very funny moment where they’re actually all talking about the stress that they’re experiencing, and one of the staffers opens a cupboard that’s full of tissue boxes, Kleenex boxes, right? So that they’re like, ‘Well, we’re prepared when it gets too much, you know, to hand you a box of Kleenex.’ And then he opens a cupboard, and there’s literally, I don’t know, 20 or 30 boxes of Kleenex. It’s just a very kind of poignant and funny moment.