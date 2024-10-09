State of Illinois hosting a vendor summit

The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) will host the 2024 State of Illinois Vendor Summit on Thursday, October 17, 2024. The Summit, now in its third year, will take place at the CMS Regional Complex in Springfield from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This event offers an opportunity for businesses to learn about upcoming contracting opportunities with State agencies and State universities, to connect with industry experts, and to attend workshops and trainings presented by subject matter experts. The Summit will be hosted in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs, and in support by the Illinois Office of the Governor.

“We encourage business owners who want to discover what resources they can use to grow their business, in addition to those looking for information on how to navigate the State procurement process, to attend the 2024 State of Illinois Vendor Summit,” said CMS Director Raven A. DeVaughn. “This event represents the State’s deep commitment to the vendor community while simultaneously promoting equity and inclusion in State contracting opportunities.”

The 2024 Vendor Summit is an outreach initiative in the State’s efforts to diversify its vendor pool and provide equitable access to contracting opportunities for small, minority-owned, veteran-owned, women-owned, and other disadvantaged firms – including firms owned or operated by people with disabilities. Attendees will learn the basics of doing business with the State of Illinois, how to master Request for Proposal responsiveness, and how to complete a Business Enterprise Program Utilization Plan.

For more information and to register, visit: www.illinois.gov/vendorsummit