Statewide: Efforts to curb hunger among college students

Research shows that college students are going hungry at a higher rate than the U.S. population as a whole. Some campuses are taking alternative approaches to tackling student hunger. On this episode, we learn about the efforts.

Also:

* Lisa Kurian Philip reports the deaths of more than 40,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis over the past year has drawn out deep divisions among Jewish college students.

* Elissa Eaton brings us details on efforts to make a psychedelic drug more available for mental health treatment.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with Anne King, a crisis chat counselor for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. She talks about how her life changed after her younger sister committed suicide.

* Ethan Holder reports from Carbondale on how young people view the election.

* Peter Medlin interviews Rep. Anne Stava-Murray about Illinois' law prohibiting book bans.

* A reporter with The Trace discusses an investigation that found shooting victims in Chicago are more likely to die from their injuries than just a few years ago.

* Eric Stock sits down with Normal's Mayor Chris Koos to find out what the city plans to do about large unsanctioned pop-up parties. Some have become violent, including one last week that turned deadly.