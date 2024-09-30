© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oct. 2 is the last day to submit This I Believe essays. Click here to submit by 11:59:59 p.m.

Bloomington man dies in rural Tremont crash

WGLT | By Charlie Schlenker
Published September 30, 2024 at 4:33 PM CDT
Police Fire Courts
WGLT
/
Staff

The Tazewell County coroner says a 41-year-old Bloomington man was killed early Saturday in a crash in rural Tremont.

Jeffrey Flaugher II died of blunt force injuries when his vehicle left Townline Road and went into a farm field, the coroner said Monday. Flaugher was the only person in the vehicle.

Coroner Charles Hanley pronounced Flaugher dead at 4:35 a.m. Saturday, about 45 minutes hour after authorities were notified of the crash. Toxicology and other tests are pending.
Illinois
Charlie Schlenker
WGLT Senior Reporter Charlie Schlenker has spent more than three award-winning decades in radio. He lives in Normal with his family.
See stories by Charlie Schlenker