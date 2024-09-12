Statewide: Stateville move-out leaves prison education programs in limbo

A court order has resulted in prisoners at Stateville Correctional Center being sent to other facilities, sometimes hours away. The action came as a result of civil rights attorneys, who argue the living conditions are poor in the nearly century-old lockup.

But for all of its problems, Stateville has led the way in prison education, primarily due to its proximity to Chicago's colleges and universities. On this episode, we talk with some instructors about what the programs bring to inmates and society, along with concerns about their future.

This hour:

* Lyndsay Jones reports on a new Illinois bill to require surgical techs in operating rooms be accredited.

* Brian Moline and Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio discuss a court ruling that means Missouri voters will decide on making abortion rights part of that state's constitution.

* Rich Egger takes us to a corn husking competition.

* Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports on policy changes to help control invasive plants.

* A conversation with prison educators who worry about the future of programs at Stateville Correctional Center as the prison is being emptied.

* Peter Medlin explains College and Career Pathway Endorsements for high schoolers.

* WGLT's Charlie Schlenker has the story of the Unarco company in Bloomington and the production of asbestos products. It's the focus of a new museum exhibit.