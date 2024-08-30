IDOT expects to fully reopen I-74 rest area in the next few months

Repairs are ongoing at an Interstate 74 rest area between Peoria and Bloomington-Normal that’s been closed for more than a year, but a full reopening isn’t expected for a few months.

The Mackinaw Dells facility on the eastbound side of the highway has been limited to truck parking since April 2023, with multiple road signs and barriers alerting motorists that the restrooms are unavailable.

The Illinois Department of Transportation cited an undisclosed “sewage issue” as the reason for closing the building.

The rest stop is about two miles east of the Goodfield exit. The westbound facility has not been affected by the closure.

An IDOT spokesperson said improvements at the site started earlier this year, and the adjacent lagoon west of the rest area has been emptied.

The spokesperson said IDOT anticipates the work will be completed and the rest area fully reopened in November.