Statewide: Educating teens about drunk driving

Car accidents are the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. Driving under the influence is a big reason. On this episode, we hear what one school is doing to explain the risks to young people.

Also:

* Adriana Cardona Maguigad reports on a new soccer program helping migrant children in their new surroundings.

* At this week's Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker took aim at Republican Donald Trump.

* We remember a familiar voice to many radio listeners in Illinois. Jay Pearce has died. He was 69.

* Peter Medlin has details on a new plan to change how Illinois funds higher education.

* With early voting starting soon, Maria Gardner Lara reports local election officials are battling misinformation.

* Eva Tesfaye of Harvest Public Media tells us about struggles for urban farmers.

* Jim Meadows interviews the author of a new book on a prominent central Illinois family.

* Michael Puente looks at the cultural impact of the TV show "Good Times," which was set in Illinois.

* We learn about the historic town of New Philadelphia, the first community legally registered and platted by a formerly enslaved person.