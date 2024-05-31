Woman from Normal dies in I-74 crash

A 32-year-old woman from Normal died in a crash on Interstate 74 in East Peoria on Friday morning, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley.

The crash happened shortly before 8:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near the Pinecrest Drive exit.

Hanley said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:23 a.m. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.

Hanley said more information will be released after an autopsy on Monday.

The case remains under investigation by the Tazewell County coroner’s office and Illinois State Police.